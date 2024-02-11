‘Nonperforming renewables’ among reasons for stage 6, says Eskom
Electricity minister and Eskom will on Sunday morning reveal urgent plans to de-escalate the crisis
11 February 2024 - 00:03
Eskom has blamed its descent into stage 6 load-shedding on a perfect storm of non-performing renewables, critically low levels of pumped water used to generate hydroelectric power in peak hours, and units failing at various power stations...
