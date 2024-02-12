South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Commission of inquiry into Usindiso building blaze continues

12 February 2024 - 11:50 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire is continuing on Monday.

City of Johannesburg officials are expected to appear before the commission this week.

The blaze that killed 77 people has been described as abnormal by emergency services personnel who testified at the public hearings.

A woman who lived in the Usindiso building in Johannesburg when it was still a shelter for abused women says things started changing when the owner of the shelter left. Andiswa Ndlebu told the inquiry they had reported the influx to the police but the situation did not change.

“We were less than 50 women living in the shelter before it was abandoned. The owner left without notifying us. We saw the security guards bringing people in, at the time it was only women.

“They were renting the vacant rooms out. Then women who lived there started to rent the rooms out,” Ndlebu told the commission chaired by former justice Sisi Khampepe last Thursday.

She said the building went from accommodating 50 women to more than 400 people.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'My pregnant girlfriend died and her body was never found,' man tells Usindiso commission

Musa Hamisi from Tanzania says he lost his eight-months-pregnant girlfriend in the Usindiso building disaster and her body was never found.
News
4 days ago

Man woke after days in coma to hear his wife and child died in Usindiso fire

A witness on Tuesday told the Usindiso commission of inquiry that he was in a coma for days after he was blasted by fumes from an electricity box ...
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | 'The city knew about that building', witness tells Usindiso commission

A former resident of the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD, Ben Khumalo, on Monday told the commission of inquiry into the deadly fire on ...
News
6 days ago

Usindiso fire survivors at Lindela Repatriation Centre might stay for months before release

A witness held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre after the fire in the Usindiso building told the commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Sisi ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Usindiso arson suspect set to show cops where he claims murder occurred, fire was started

Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose was remanded after a brief court appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ethiopians held captive: Property owner shocked to find home turned into ... South Africa
  2. Durban's uShaka Marine World to close as workers strike for more pay South Africa
  3. Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban South Africa
  4. Seven killed in head-on collision between sedan and SAPS van South Africa
  5. Nigeria's Dangote refinery set to deliver first fuel: sources Africa

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash