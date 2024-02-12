Two men accused of assaulting their employee and setting their dog on him will remain behind bars after their bail application was denied by the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday.
Handing down bail judgment, magistrate Bogi Mashele said: “This court comes to the conclusion that it would not be in the interest of justice that the two be released on bail.”
Piet Groenewald, 63, and his son Stephan Greef, 27, appeared on charges of assault after the attack on Veneruru Kavari, who had been with their security company for seven days.
Before bail judgment, prosecutor advocate Faith Raselomane said granting bail would undermine public order.
Bail denied for Groblersdal men accused of assaulting employee
Not in the interest of justice — magistrate Mashele
Image: Antonio Muchave
Raselomane told the court the community was “outraged” and that the state had to acquire the services of public order policing to maintain calm.
Kavari was assaulted after being accused of being drunk on the job. The incident happened on January 17.
Raselomane said a witness was also intimidated by two men driving a company vehicle.
But advocate Johan Van Wyk, for the accused, said there was no proof a witness was intimidated by two people from the security company, arguing his client should be released on bail.
He also complained about what he described as political interference.
“The political interference in this matter started when the EFF made a racial incident of the matter. In response, right-wing whites arranged a protest in opposition of the EFF march that was organised. When supporters of the ANC heard about the action at the court, they decided to join the ‘uproar’ outside the court.”
