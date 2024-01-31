South Africa

Witness in Groblersdal ‘dog attack’ case fears victimisation, safety of accused also in question

31 January 2024 - 13:39
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Piet Groenewald and his son Stephan talking to their lawyer Johan van Wyk
Image: Antonio Muchave

A man who witnessed the alleged assault of his colleague who had a dog set on him by his boss at his farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo, received death threats from several people who warned him against testifying in court.

This is according to Const Grigory Maleasenya, who is testifying in the bail hearing of Piet Groenewald and his son Stephan at the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The Groenewalds are facing charges of attempted murder.

Before proceedings started, Piet walked into a packed courtroom carrying a Bible. There was a large media contingent in court. The family of the accused sat in the front row in the public gallery.

Police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola were in attendance.

Maleasenya told the court on Tuesday the witness indicated he feared for his life and his job. The witness said he was afraid to give a statement and to appear before court. Maleasenya said the witness told him he received death threats from a woman who called him.

“"The first person who called the witness indicated if the witness tried to give evidence in court he would be killed.

“He [the witness] also received a call from a man speaking Sepedi. The man said if he went to court and testified against the accused he would be killed,” Maleasenya said.

He said the witness told him two men from the security company where he is employed also threatened him.

Defence lawyer advocate Johan van Wyk said: “I put it to you that what you are saying here is an afterthought.”

Van Wyk said his clients didn't know anything about the witness.

Maleasenya said he was also worried about the safety of the accused, saying: “Anyone can enter their homes and hurt them.”

Prosecutor Faith Raselomane said the accused had indicated that should they be released on bail, they would be safe because they have trained dogs and CCTV cameras. But Maleasenya said he doesn't think the dogs had proper training.

The bail hearing has been postponed for a week.

SowetanLIVE

