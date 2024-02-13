South Africa

WATCH | Bishop Zondo’s church rendition of ‘Umshini wami’ during Zuma’s visit

13 February 2024 - 10:03 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma dances with chuch leaders during a service at the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries church.
Former president Jacob Zuma dances with chuch leaders during a service at the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries church.
Image: Rivers of Living Waters Ministries

The song Umshini wami is well known in the political arena after being used by former president Jacob Zuma for years during election campaigns, and now it has a church rendition with choral notes added.

Zuma visited the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries of rape-accused Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo on Sunday where he was entertained by the choir singing his election song. The song became controversial during the 2008 and 2009 election season when Zuma was contesting against former president Thabo Mbeki. 

The choir performed the song before Zuma made his MK Party election speech in which he made promises to the congregation, including that he wanted to change the constitution as he believed it was “unfair to African people”.

After his speech Zondo said a prayer for Zuma.

Zondo, who is on trial in the Pretoria high court for allegedly raping seven women, mostly members of his church, described Zuma as a “gift” to people of South Africa.

“We thank you Lord for a gift you have created for a time such as this. Father, we stand up to say we present this gift [Zuma] unto you for your mercy, grace, love and kindness, protection, favour, health and wealth to rest upon him.

“This is a moving library. We pray before he writes the third book, he should not leave this world as he would be owing us. We pray when Jacob Zuma leaves this world, he must leave it empty, that he should outpour everything you have put inside of him for this country and people. He should leave us with knowledge, wisdom and understanding,” he said.

“We are amazed at the power of memory he has. May you keep him and protect him from his enemies.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Zuma criticises judiciary while visiting rape-accused Bishop Zondo’s church

Former president Jacob Zuma wants to make changes to the constitution because he believes it is “unfair to African people”.
Politics
20 hours ago

WATCH | LaConco on how she and former president Jacob Zuma kept their relationship private for two years

"We were in a relationship for about two years and I did not tell anyone. We built a bubble for ourselves, our own space."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Bishop Zondo’s legal team pours water on witnesses’ testimonies as trial commences

The defence team for rape-accused Rivers of Living Waters church leader Bbishop Bafana Stephen Zondo, has contended that the alleged victim is part ...
News
1 year ago

‘He said he can’t get an erection at home but gets it when he’s outside’: Bishop Zondo’s victim in court

The woman also said Zondo told her the rape spirit lingering about her led him to his transgression
News
9 months ago

Woman breaks down as she recounts how Bishop Zondo allegedly sexually violated her

Victim alleges Zondo violated her while praying for her marriage in his office.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. One of the most wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Tshwane South Africa
  2. Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab South Africa
  3. POLL | Are you surprised Thabo Bester ‘ran a drug and sex work ring while in ... South Africa
  4. Zama zamas: Jail and deportation as cases come to court, food drop seized South Africa
  5. Mother and son arrested in Cape Town swoop face extradition to UK South Africa

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash