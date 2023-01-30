South Africa

Bishop Zondo’s legal team pours water on witnesses’ testimonies as trial commences

30 January 2023 - 19:06
Bishop Zondo during his trial on 10 rape charges in the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The defence team for rape-accused Rivers of Living Waters church leader bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo has contended that the alleged victim is part of a conspiracy to falsely accuse him.

“You were part of a conspiracy of former female congregants to falsely accuse the bishop,” said defence lawyer advocate Piet Pistorius as the Pretoria high court continued cross-examining Katleho Khoeli, the sixth complainant in the matter. 

In September 2016, Zondo allegedly sexually abused Khoeli.

Khoeli alleges that when the incident happened, Zondo was praying for her in his office.

Zondo is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one to drop a case. He faces 10 charges, including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.

Outside court, congregants of his church, including old women gathered in support of him. 

Pistorius has also alleged that other female congregants were present at the station on the day Khoeli opened a case against Zondo.

He said Khoeli, together with another witness in the matter, had met and agreed to the matter, as part of a conspiracy against the pastor.

“The two of you not only went there (Vereeniging police station) as part of a pre-agreed agreement, you knew what you were going to say and make false accusations against the bishop,” he said.

However, Khoeli pointed out that she decided to open a case with her family and was adamant that she was not influenced by other alleged victims.

Pistorius further questioned whether Khoeli was of sound mind when the incident happened.

“It’s abundantly clear that the accused prayed for you and you lost sense of reality as a result of the prayers — specifically after the third prayer. You became dizzy, you felt you didn’t have any power,” he said.

Khoeli disagreed and said she was in command of her full senses.

Meanwhile, advocate Jeffrey Rahlagane for the defence said the translation issue has been sorted out and they have received the transcripts from the senior translator.

Last year, the defence had pointed out various instances in which the interpreter who was assigned did not interpret correctly what the witness had said.

“We are happy to say we have been exonerated, which means the issue of us saying we have to change the interpreter was not personal, the issue was there, they have confirmed there have been some mistakes,” he said.

He said the senior interpreter has made corrections.

Khoeli’s cross-examination will continue on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

