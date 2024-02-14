A foundation belonging to actor Presley Chweneyagae has been implicated in alleged misuse of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funding amounting to R15m which was meant for community upliftment projects.
This was contained in a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has completed 90% of the second phase of its three-phased NLC investigation. The investigation involves R1.4bn, which the state and the NLC have allegedly lost due to corruption at the organisation.
The report stated that in 2016 a non-profit organisation, the Southern African Youth Movement (SAYM), made an application to the NLC on behalf of the Chweneyagae Foundation. The main purpose of the application was to take over a future musical documentary and poetry arts programme.
The investigation uncovered the likelihood that the foundation was used to launder and distribute the R15m grant to different companies of officials at the NLC.
From the R15m, R2.9m was transferred to Iron Bridge Travelling Agency and Events in August 2016. Iron Bridge Travelling Agency and Events are owned by former NLC chief operating officer Phillemon Letwaba’s wife, Rebotile Malomane.
'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae's foundation 'used to swindle lotteries arts grant money'
Actress Terry Pheto, designer Thula Sindi named in chicken farm lotteries embezzlement report
In May 2017, a further R950k was transferred to VNMM Consulting Engineers CC. VNMM Consulting Engineers is owned by former NLC board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda’s son-in-law, Meshack Makhubela.
"On 25 May 2017, an amount of R500,000 with a reference 'plot purchase' was transferred to conveyancing attorneys. From the balance of R450,000, Prof Nevhutanda received R100,000 for a bus purchase and a further R60,000 for a funeral and debit orders for a car finance account," said the report.
Chweneyagae was the co-writer and co-director of the musical billed to take place in three provinces in 2017. However, there is little evidence beyond pictures from the opening night that the events took place.
In addition, the actor’s organisation, the Presley Chweneyagae Foundation, was included in branding advertisements related to the project. A once-off amount of R15m grant was paid on August 18 2016.
