Lifestyle

Forget about dates and get a pet for Valentine's Day

Whether it's puppy love or getting your catnip fix, here are nine reasons pets could be the next love of your life

14 February 2024 - 16:30 By Staff Writer
For those facing loneliness or dealing with mental health challenges, pets can be invaluable companions, says expert.
Image: Supplied

The month of love is the perfect time to reflect on the various forms of love that surround us. While romantic relationships may take centre stage, let's not forget the incredible bond we share with our pets.

“Be they dogs or cats, our pets provide us with unconditional love, emotional support and a unique companionship,” said Hill’s Pet Nutrition pet behaviour expert Marycke Ackhurst.

Our pets contribute to our emotional wellbeing, she said, and shared tips on nurturing the love we have for them.

  1. Unconditional love: One of the most remarkable aspects of pet companionship is the unconditional love they offer. Pets don't judge, hold grudges or demand perfection. Their love is pure, accepting and unwavering, providing a source of comfort and reassurance to their pet parents.
  2. Stress reduction: Many studies show interacting with pets can significantly reduce stress levels. Petting a cat or dog triggers the release of oxytocin, the “love hormone”, which promotes feelings of happiness and reduces stress.
  3. Physical activity and wellbeing: Dogs encourage physical activity through daily walks and playtime. This not only benefits their health, but also promotes physical wellbeing for pet parents. Cats also love a bit of exercise (disguised as playtime), from chasing a catnip toy mouse to vigorous climbing post scratching and nuzzling, anything to unleash their kittenish behaviour. Engaging in activities with your pet not only keeps them active, but also contributes to your own fitness and health.
  4. Companionship for mental health: For those facing loneliness or dealing with mental health challenges, pets can be invaluable companions. The presence of a loyal pet can provide a sense of purpose, reduce feelings of isolation and offer comfort during difficult times.
  5. Non-judgemental listeners: Sometimes, all we need is someone to listen without judgment. Pets are excellent listeners. Share your thoughts, worries and joys with them. They may not respond with words but their attentive presence can be therapeutic.
  6. Routine and structure: Pets thrive on routine and having a pet often introduces a sense of structure in our lives. Daily walks, feeding times and play sessions create a predictable routine that can bring stability and a sense of purpose to all.
  7. Learn from their presence: Pets teach us valuable life lessons, such as living in the present moment and expressing joy in simple pleasures. Take a moment to observe your pet's carefree attitude and allow their zest for life to inspire you.
  8. Create special moments: Dedicate quality time to bonding with your pet. Whether it's through play, grooming or cuddling on the couch, these shared moments strengthen the emotional connection between the two of you.
  9. Celebrate love every day: While Valentine's Day is a special occasion, celebrate the love you share with your pet every day. Watching our pets enjoy their food by providing it in a novel way brings joy and happiness to us in return. Try using a snuffle mat for kibbles or stuff a toy with wet food. Not only does this slow down their eating time, but watching them work it out and achieving success makes that love vibe stronger. Other small gestures such as a new toy, extra playtime or a cosy blanket can show your appreciation for the joy and love they bring into your life.

