South Africa

Lenasia businessman arrested after mini substation found at his premises

15 February 2024 - 21:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
City Power officials remove its mini substation from a business in Lenasia on Thursday. The mini substation, which was stolen 10 years ago, was illegally connected to its network via a 1km cable, also allegedly stolen from City Power.
City Power officials remove its mini substation from a business in Lenasia on Thursday. The mini substation, which was stolen 10 years ago, was illegally connected to its network via a 1km cable, also allegedly stolen from City Power.
Image: City Power.

A business owner in Lenasia was arrested for the illegal possession and connection of a City Power mini substation at his premises.

City Power found the substation that had disappeared from the system 10 years ago

The substation was illegally connected to the network via a kilometre-long electricity cable also suspected to have been stolen from the power utility.

The substation was repossessed and transported to City Power headquarters. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Man found dead at vandalised substation in Roodepoort

A man died after being electrocuted at the mechanical workshop substation in Roodepoort in what is suspected to be a failed case of attempted theft ...
News
1 day ago

Tshwane mayor vows to hunt down debtors to rescue city finances

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has announced a bold financial rescue mission to improve the city’s ailing financial performance.
Politics
3 days ago

Pappas accuses ANC of instigating Howick protest

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas accused the ANC of deliberately feeding Mpophomeni residents, in Howick, misinformation to instigate them to ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae’s foundation 'used to swindle lotteries arts ... South Africa
  2. Two SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, 3 wounded South Africa
  3. It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite South Africa
  4. Lesufi announces Gauteng to get new vehicle number plates news
  5. ‘Not everyone gets a house’: ministry on Kubayi’s housing rights remarks Politics

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment