South Africa

Lengthy jail terms for two men who tried to kill on-duty cop

15 February 2024 - 21:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two men who shot an Eastern Cape K9 unit warrant officer in 2021 were sentenced to 25 and 22 years' imprisonment respectively. File photo.
Two men who shot an Eastern Cape K9 unit warrant officer in 2021 were sentenced to 25 and 22 years' imprisonment respectively. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, has welcomed the lengthy sentences handed to two men who attempted to murder East London K9 warrant officer Pieter “Swanie” Swanepoel in 2021.

The Makhanda high court on Wednesday sentenced Sanele Mankayi, 35, and Bongani Silo, 41, to a combined total of 170 years’ imprisonment. Mankayi will serve an effective 25-year jail term and Silo 22 years. 

On November 23 2021, Swanepoel was on patrol in Quigney when he encountered a suspicious vehicle. When he approached it, he was met with gunfire that resulted in him sustaining an upper body gunshot wound that led to permanent disability. 

“The suspects fled but were later arrested by the East London-based serious organised crime investigation team of the Hawks,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said.   

Ngwenya said such lengthy sentences would act as deterrent to other potential offenders. 

TimesLIVE 

Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail

The man who was paid R29,000 to carry out the hits was sentenced to life.
News
2 days ago

Policeman who shot pub owner and wounded bouncer jailed for 20 years

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a police officer who killed a pub owner in Kagiso to 20 years’ imprisonment.
News
3 days ago

Former KZN mayor who stole from the poor goes to jail for five years

The former mayor of Ingwe municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Luzulane, has been sentenced to an effective five years in jail after he was ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae’s foundation 'used to swindle lotteries arts ... South Africa
  2. Two SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, 3 wounded South Africa
  3. It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite South Africa
  4. Lesufi announces Gauteng to get new vehicle number plates news
  5. ‘Not everyone gets a house’: ministry on Kubayi’s housing rights remarks Politics

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment