South Africa

Two in court for kidnapping, murder of Tshwane man on Monday

15 February 2024 - 18:34 By TimesLIVE
Two men who allegedly kidnapped and killed a 64-year-old man this week were linked to the crime because of a R2,000 purchase made using the deceased's bank card at a Thembisa tavern. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Skhumbuza Dlamini, 32, and Sizwe Nkosi, 30, appeared in the Vereeniging regional court on Thursday to face charges of kidnapping and murdering Andriaan Theunis van Lingen earlier this week.

Van Lingen, 64, was kidnapped on Monday as he travelled from his home in Moreleta Park, Pretoria, to Olifantsfontein for a meeting. 

After he was kidnapped, R500,000 was transferred from his account to an unknown account. Later that day, R200,000 and R250,000 were again transferred to a car dealership account. 

Also on Monday evening, Van Lingen’s bank card made a purchase of R2,000 at a tavern in Thembisa.   

“When he did not return home that day, his family reported him missing to the police. After investigations by the police, the deceased’s body was found at Kliprivier the following day on February 13,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

His Ford Ranger bakkie was also found burnt on a plot in De Deur, with two other unknown vehicles, on Tuesday.

She said the two accused were arrested after they were linked to the purchase made at the tavern. 

They face charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In addition, Nkosi faces charges of unlawful firearm of a firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition.   

Dlamini, from Eswatini, also faces a charge of being illegal in the country.

The case was postponed until next Tuesday for the appointment of legal representatives. Mahanjana said the state intends to oppose bail in the matter.

TimesLIVE 

