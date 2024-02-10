South Africa

Man, 85, 'kidnapped' in Joburg park while walking his dogs

10 February 2024 - 16:57 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo and HENDRIK HANCKE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An 85-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens on Friday morning. Stock photo.
An 85-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

A Gauteng family are in shock and anxiously awaiting any news after an 85-year-old former businessman was allegedly kidnapped in Johannesburg’s Botanical Gardens. 

The incident allegedly took place on Friday morning when the man was walking his dogs at the popular park in Emmarentia. 

According to SCP Security owner Clive Maher, the man was allegedly snatched by three men and shoved into what looked like a white panel van.

Maher said the vehicle's registration had already been confirmed as cloned.

He said the man regularly walks his dogs at the park at about 10am.. 

“The family are very very sad and traumatised at the moment. There are a lot of unanswered questions as to the motive of this kidnapping. I’ve been in contact with the family as they are our client and nothing has come to light at the moment,” said Maher.

Emmarentia park mugging — victim wounds suspect

One of three suspects who allegedly tried to mug a man walking at the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, was shot and wounded when the ...
News
2 months ago

“He hasn’t been working for many years and we don’t think the kidnapping is related to work. We would have thought that by last night there would have been some form of communication or a random call, but there has been nothing.”

What is more concerning is that his cellphone was left behind, he said.

Maher told TimesLIVE the family did not want to disclose the identity of the man at this stage. This was because they wanted police to be given time to investigate the matter. 

Maher said the family, especially his wife, are concerned about the man. 

For a person to be kidnapped in a well-known park really changes the perception of the community regarding the safety of the area
Wayne Lurie, Parkview CPF deputy chair

Parkview community policing forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Wayne Lurie said they were also called to the scene on Friday morning.

The incident has shocked and deeply affected the community, he said. The community hasn't experienced much crime recently, but the recent incident will likely instil fear among residents, particularly the elderly.

“We wouldn't want to comment about what happened because everything is now under police investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim and the victim himself. We have trust in the police that they will be able to apprehend the suspects,” said Lurie.

“Obviously we are very shocked as a community and in our area, crimes of such nature are very unusual. For a person to be kidnapped in a well-known park really changes the perception of the community regarding the safety of the area.”

Lurie said the CPF has a victim support unit which can assist the family if needed. 

They are awaiting more details about the victim and the type of business he had been involved in, he added. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police could not confirm nor deny the incident. 

“Police do not comment in cases of kidnapping as that might put the life of the victim in danger,” said Mabaso. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police say they are making progress tracking down AKA's killers

One year after their murder, police say they are making progress tracking down the killers of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his ...
News
6 hours ago

Women rescued, suspects held on sex trafficking and kidnapping charges

Two Indian women aged between 20 and 24, who were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment, were rescued when police ...
News
1 week ago

Yet another delay in Del Vecchio kidnapping and murder trial

Another delay has marred proceedings in the trial of the Isis-linked trio charged with the February 2018 murder and disappearance of Dr Rodney and ...
News
1 week ago

Two held for kidnapping, robbery as search continues for more suspects

Two men will appear in a Mpumalanga court on Wednesday after they were arrested for house robbery and kidnapping at the weekend
News
3 weeks ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Bafana Mahungela, charged with the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail by the Alexandra regional court on Friday after he ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban's uShaka Marine World to close as workers strike for more pay South Africa
  2. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  3. East London’s Zazi Fashion makes its debut at New York Fashion Week South Africa
  4. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa
  5. Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech