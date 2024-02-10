Parkview community policing forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Wayne Lurie said they were also called to the scene on Friday morning.
Man, 85, 'kidnapped' in Joburg park while walking his dogs
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
A Gauteng family are in shock and anxiously awaiting any news after an 85-year-old former businessman was allegedly kidnapped in Johannesburg’s Botanical Gardens.
The incident allegedly took place on Friday morning when the man was walking his dogs at the popular park in Emmarentia.
According to SCP Security owner Clive Maher, the man was allegedly snatched by three men and shoved into what looked like a white panel van.
Maher said the vehicle's registration had already been confirmed as cloned.
He said the man regularly walks his dogs at the park at about 10am..
“The family are very very sad and traumatised at the moment. There are a lot of unanswered questions as to the motive of this kidnapping. I’ve been in contact with the family as they are our client and nothing has come to light at the moment,” said Maher.
“He hasn’t been working for many years and we don’t think the kidnapping is related to work. We would have thought that by last night there would have been some form of communication or a random call, but there has been nothing.”
What is more concerning is that his cellphone was left behind, he said.
Maher told TimesLIVE the family did not want to disclose the identity of the man at this stage. This was because they wanted police to be given time to investigate the matter.
Maher said the family, especially his wife, are concerned about the man.
