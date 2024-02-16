South Africa

CRIME STATS | Cele hails ‘specialised teams’ as CIT heists decrease

16 February 2024 - 16:30
Police registered 11 fewer CIT heists between October and December 2023, according to the third-quarter crime statistics. File photo.
Image: Netcare911

It seems the Christmas period was less festive for cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspects as police recorded 11 fewer heists between October and December 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune, with police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, released the statistics at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday. 

He said “trio” crimes — carjackings, house robberies and business robberies — had increased by 311 (1.8%) to 17,158 from 16,847 in the same period in 2022.

While bank robberies increased by only one count, CIT heists dropped by 11 to 46 (from 57), while truck hijacking dropped by 2.4% to 480 (from 492).

However, in the overall aggravated robbery subcategory, robbery at residential premises and carjacking went up by 1.7% and 6.5% respectively. The first increased by 104 to 6,360 (from 6,256 during the same period in 2022) while carjacking increased by 365 to 5,973 (from 5,608).

News
News
News
News
News
News
