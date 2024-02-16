South Africa

CRIME STATS | 1,135 women, 285 children murdered between October and December 2023

Murders of women up while those of children decline

16 February 2024 - 14:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More women were killed while fewer children were murdered during the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year. Stock photo.
More women were killed while fewer children were murdered during the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

Thirty-four more women were murdered, 194 more were victims of attempted murder and 1,203 more were victims of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) between October and December 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.

In contrast, 34 fewer children were murdered, 62 fewer were victims of attempted murder and 242 more were victims of assault GBH.

This was revealed in the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2023-2024 financial year. The statistics were released by Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune on Friday afternoon in Pretoria.

Sekhukhune revealed 1,135 women were murdered during the three months, up by 3.1% from 1,101 during the same period in the previous year.

Police registered 1,830 attempted murder cases in the same category, an 11.9% increase from 1,636 in 2022, while 18,474 assault GBH cases were registered, up by 1,203 or 7% from 17,271 cases in 2022.

CRIME STATS | Murders increase to 7,710 from October to December 2023

The latest crime statistics released on Friday contained a mixed bag of results as murder cases increased by 2.1% while sexual offences went down by ...
News
2 hours ago

The children's category saw a decline in murder and attempted murder cases, with the first declining by 10.7% to 285 (from 319 cases in 2022), and the latter by 12.7% to 426 (from 488 the previous year).

Assault GBH was the only category to increase, rising by 11.9% to 2,281 (from 2,039 in 2022).

In the overall category, murder increased by 2.1%, attempted murder went up by 13% to 7,927 (from 7,016), and assault GBH increased by 5.8% to 53,513 (from 50,582).

Rape and sexual assault went down by 1.7% and 1.9% respectively, with the overall sexual offences category recording a decrease of 1.7% between October and December 2023.

Commenting on the declining rape figures, police minister Bheki Cele said: “What is most encouraging is that Inanda, which has always been known as the rape capital of the country, has also seen a slight reduction in the number of rape cases by registering 20 counts fewer than the same period under review.

“This goes to show our teams are proving to be acting decisively against those who are perpetrating rape crimes.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Primary school pupil arrested after principal shot, wounded in Primrose

A primary school pupil faces charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his principal in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, on Friday morning.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats

Police minister Bheki Cele is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.
News
3 hours ago

‘This is unbearable’: no trace of German tourist one year after mugging on Cape hiking trail

Extensive searches by police, rescue services, volunteers and community failed to yield any positive leads on his whereabouts
News
17 hours ago

Zama zamas in vicious Primrose gunfight just weeks after SANDF and police raids

Residents wake to clashes as illegal miners exchange gunfire in broad daylight
News
1 day ago

Rape, murder of women and children decrease in Gauteng

Gauteng has seen a decrease in rape cases between June and September, which have dropped by more than 160 compared to the same period last year.
News
2 months ago

CRIME STATS | 293 children and 881 women murdered in three months

The murder of women and children saw a significant decrease between July and September, with the first seeing a decrease of 10.9% and the second ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae’s foundation 'used to swindle lotteries arts ... South Africa
  2. 31 pharmacy students stricken by ‘eyesight problems’ at Sefako Makgatho ... South Africa
  3. It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite South Africa
  4. Lenasia businessman arrested after mini substation found at his premises South Africa
  5. 'It's risky but we have to do it': sex workers on Joburg's mean streets South Africa

Latest Videos

Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism