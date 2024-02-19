Highlighting progress made so far in combatting crimes against the state, Lebeya said they had secured a sentence in one of the matters.
Terrorism added to charges against 65 July 2021 unrest 'instigators': Lebeya
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says a charge of terrorism has been added to the charges against 65 alleged instigators of the July 2021 unrest.
They are also charged with:
All the accused are on bail. The case is expected back in the Durban high court on April 8.
On Monday, Lebeya and his management outlined the progress made in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and took stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter.
The devastating July 2021 riots claimed the lives of 350 people and cost the economy about R50bn.
July ’21 riots report tells us nothing we did not know
