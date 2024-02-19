South Africa

Terrorism added to charges against 65 July 2021 unrest 'instigators': Lebeya

19 February 2024 - 12:20
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was among retail centres targeted by protesters in July 2021. File photo.
The Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was among retail centres targeted by protesters in July 2021. File photo.
Image: Twitter

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says a charge of terrorism has been added to the charges against 65 alleged instigators of the July 2021 unrest.

They are also charged with:

  • conspiracy to commit public violence;
  • incitement to commit public violence; and
  • incitement to commit arson.

All the accused are on bail. The case is expected back in the Durban high court on April 8.

On Monday, Lebeya and his management outlined the progress made in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and took stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter.

The devastating July 2021 riots claimed the lives of 350 people and cost the economy about R50bn.

July ’21 riots report tells us nothing we did not know

In the context of failures by the police, intelligence services and other organs of state to get to the root causes of the devastating July 21 riots ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Highlighting progress made so far in combatting crimes against the state, Lebeya said they had secured a sentence in one of the matters.

He said in July 2021, a video clip inciting people to burn and loot the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was circulated on WhatsApp social media platform.

“The mall was looted and burnt to the ground and the estimated damage caused by the looting and fire was about R500m,” he said.

After the Hawks initiated investigations, they identified the author of the video clip as 36-year-old Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma, who was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on August 28 2021. His bail was denied.

Lebeya said on November 29 2023, the Pietermaritzburg regional court sentenced Zuma to an effective 12 years' imprisonment after his conviction on contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act

“Zuma was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the first count, of which two years was suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension.

“He was further sentenced to six years' imprisonment on the second count, of which two years is to run concurrently with the sentence on the first count. This results in the effective sentence of 12 years' direct imprisonment.”

The Hawks have secured the attendance in court of at least 724 suspects, he said, of which 229 were convicted and sentenced.   

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Why life is 'more difficult' for South Africans, according to the president

The 2007/2008 global financial crisis, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, state capture, the July 2021 unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic are to blame for ...
Politics
1 week ago

Whatever Ramaphosa claims, the people will reach their own verdict

On Thursday Ramaphosa took to the podium armed with a catalogue of what he sees as his government’s successes in delivering on his promises, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Deliberate omissions or just sloppy work? July 2021 riots report ‘ignored compelling evidence’

The SAHRC could not identify the ‘primary actors’ in the July 2021 riots or link Jacob Zuma's incarceration to the widespread unrest
News
2 weeks ago

July unrest report makes for ‘gripping narrative’

But then loses the plot with no link being made to Jacob Zuma’ arrest.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Q&A with SAHRC’s Philile Ntuli on July unrest report

After its inquiry into the July 2021 riots, the SA Human Rights Commission says it can’t link them to the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Support for Zuma doesn’t mean we caused July riots, alleged instigators say in court

Khan road informal settlement mother Zandile Nguse would have celebrated her son, Sibahle Nguse’s 20th birthday on Friday, but he died during the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Poor relationship between Cele and Sitole behind July 2021 unrest: experts

The SAHRC and CRL Commission report on the unrest highlighted the blame game between Cele and Sitole
News
2 weeks ago

Police and crime intelligence failed during 2021 July unrest: SAHRC report

The SA Human Rights Commission says the police failed in their basic mandate to detect the planning and execution of the unrest and looting which ...
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Intelligence and police need to co-operate to wipe out the haunting stain and stink of civil unrest

It is important for the rule of law to prevail, but as long as the primary actors of the July unrest are not identified, justice will be hollow
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops who raised alarm on Dr Magudumana’s crimes and caught Rosemary Ndlovu get ... South Africa
  2. State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public ... South Africa
  3. School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation ... South Africa
  4. Suspects on most wanted list killed in shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa
  5. Mom berated for refusing to enroll children in government school South Africa

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4