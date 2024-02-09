Bearing the brunt are millions of resilient citizens who mostly rely on social grants. About 28-million South Africans receive social grants, including the R350 social relief of distress grant.
Motorists and consumers have struggled to meet the cost of living as fuel prices ballooned over the past decade. The alarming unemployment rate and inflation also did not make it easy for South Africans, with more than 18-million now living below the poverty line.
Ramaphosa's tenure began in 2018 when former president Jacob Zuma resigned after what was termed “nine wasted years”.
At the time, Ramaphosa was seen by many, including analysts, as a beacon of hope who would turn the country around. He seemed to have pressed all the right buttons and raised optimism after his maiden state of the nation address (Sona) when he promised to build a decent society for all. Quoting late musician Hugh Masekela's song Thuma Mina, Ramaphosa appeared to be the light at the end of the tunnel.
During his Sona on Thursday, he spoke about why life is “more difficult for South Africans”.
LISTEN | Why life is 'more difficult' for South Africans, according to the president
Image: 123RF.com/Jager
The 2007/2008 global financial crisis, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, state capture, the July 2021 unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic are to blame for South Africa not reaching its potential, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
These, and gender-based violence, are factors that have held the country back, he said.
Listen to the president:
