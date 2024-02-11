Opinion

Whatever Ramaphosa claims, the people will reach their own verdict

On Thursday Ramaphosa took to the podium armed with a catalogue of what he sees as his government’s successes in delivering on his promises

11 February 2024 - 00:01
Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to defend his track record over the past six years — which is no surprise, given that his party is facing elections that could see it lose power after three decades of rule. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Chippa Mpengesi Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Could Eskom and Zuma be writing Cyril’s swansong? Opinion
  3. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Whatever Ramaphosa claims, the people will reach their own ... Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | An Aesop fable with a dystopian ending? Opinion
  5. Sabotage or pilot error? Rietbok speculation stirs anew Insight

Latest Videos

AFCON: South Africa beats DR Congo to finish third
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the bronze metal match