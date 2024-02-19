South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Is snoring a sign of a sleep disorder?

19 February 2024 - 11:06 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke and Jessica Pitchford
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Sleep apnoea means you stop breathing for some time while asleep. Your brain then tells your body to wake up so that you can get much-needed oxygen.

Picture this happening 42 times an hour every night. That’s what Juanita Herholdt used to go through before getting tested and treated for this sleep disorder.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

MORE:

BHEKISISA OP-ED | A plastic sheet can save 70,000 lives a year — here’s how

In the labour ward at Malindi Sub-County Hospital in Kilifi county on the coast of Kenya, necessity is the mother of invention.
Ideas
4 days ago

BHEKISISA | Why the health department can’t employ these doctors

South Africa has close to 700 medical doctors who haven’t been able to find a job in the public sector since qualifying.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a bad night can cost you more than a day of feeling tired

Do you feel tired when you wake up in the morning? If you also snore at night, or doze off in work meetings, you may have a sleep disorder.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why these three women use anti-HIV pill, vaginal ring

About 500 people in South Africa get infected with HIV each day — a number Mbali Jonas from the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation wants to reduce to ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: 'SA can’t give up on the anti-HIV jab, no matter the cost'

In this 'Health Beat' episode, Mia Malan asks the health department if it will buy anti-HIV medications for state patients and talks to an expert ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public ... South Africa
  2. School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation ... South Africa
  3. Cops who raised alarm on Dr Magudumana’s crimes and caught Rosemary Ndlovu get ... South Africa
  4. Suspects on most wanted list killed in shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa
  5. Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5