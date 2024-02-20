National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has ordered maximum mobilisation of resources to monitor and patrol Gauteng highways and other strategic locations during peak hour traffic.
This comes after many motorists were robbed at gunpoint while stuck in gridlocked traffic on the Crown Interchange near Gold Reef City in Johannesburg early on Tuesday morning.
Vision Tactical director Yaseen Theba said the estimated five suspects are believed to be informal miners.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they have bolstered deployment of the highway patrol, police air wing and Gauteng flying squad units to monitor and conduct regular patrols along identified routes.
Mathe said engagements with the Joburg metropolitan police department and other law enforcement agencies are ongoing.
She appealed to motorists who fell victim to the gang to open cases with police.
“By this afternoon no cases had been reported and police encourage anyone who has fallen victim to this alleged crime to call the Johannesburg Central police station commander on 082-332-5016 for better co-ordination and prompt dispatching of resources,” she said.
Mathe said police tracking teams are searching for the suspects.
Police to monitor, patrol highways after gunmen rob motorists on M1-M2 split
