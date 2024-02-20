South Africa

Police to monitor, patrol highways after gunmen rob motorists on M1-M2 split

20 February 2024 - 14:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Armed suspects took advantage of a traffic jam during peak hours on the busy M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange to rob motorists.
Armed suspects took advantage of a traffic jam during peak hours on the busy M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange to rob motorists.
Image: Supplied

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has ordered maximum mobilisation of resources to monitor and patrol Gauteng highways and other strategic locations during peak hour traffic.

This comes after many motorists were robbed at gunpoint while stuck in gridlocked traffic on the Crown Interchange near Gold Reef City in Johannesburg early on Tuesday morning. 

Vision Tactical director Yaseen Theba said the estimated five suspects are believed to be informal miners.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they have bolstered deployment of the highway patrol, police air wing and Gauteng flying squad units to monitor and conduct regular patrols along identified routes.

Mathe said engagements with the Joburg metropolitan police department and other law enforcement agencies are ongoing.

She appealed to motorists who fell victim to the gang to open cases with police.

“By this afternoon no cases had been reported and police encourage anyone who has fallen victim to this alleged crime to call the Johannesburg Central police station commander on 082-332-5016 for better co-ordination and prompt dispatching of resources,” she said.

Mathe said police tracking teams are searching for the suspects.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gunmen rob motorists on M2 off-ramp near Gold Reef City during traffic gridlock

Many motorists were robbed of their belongings during peak traffic on the M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange in Johannesburg early on Tuesday ...
News
5 hours ago

Security ramped up on N4, R556 routes to Sun City and game reserves

A fleet of security vehicles will patrol key routes between Gauteng and the North West after three attacks on tourist buses by hijackers this month.
News
2 months ago

Judge wants to start hearing evidence in Charl Kinnear murder trial

Alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack appeared in the Cape Town high court on Monday for the murder of police detective Charl Kinnear.
News
1 day ago

Teacher recovering after ‘assault’ by pupil, 17, at Limpopo primary school

A teacher is on the mend after he was allegedly viciously assaulted by a grade 7 pupil at a Limpopo school last week.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom berated for refusing to enroll children in government school South Africa
  2. Gunmen rob motorists on M2 off-ramp near Gold Reef City during traffic gridlock South Africa
  3. Primrose school pupil had WhatsApp group to ‘plan attack’ on three teachers ... South Africa
  4. School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation ... South Africa
  5. State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public ... South Africa

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4