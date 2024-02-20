South Africa

Gunmen rob motorists on M2 off-ramp near Gold Reef City during traffic gridlock

20 February 2024 - 12:02
Armed suspects took advantage of a traffic jam during peak hours on the busy M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange to rob motorists.
Image: Supplied

Many motorists were robbed of their belongings during peak traffic on the M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange in Johannesburg early on Tuesday morning by five men armed with 9mm guns.

Vision Tactical director Yaseen Theba said the suspects are believed to be informal miners who reportedly used bridges to avoid capture.

“According to reports, they were robbing commuters of their cellphones while motorists were stuck in traffic. Images of the alleged suspects have gone viral, and voice notes from witnesses providing descriptions of the suspects and detailing the robberies are also circulating.

“Our team, in collaboration with the Johannesburg metro police department's tactical response unit members, thoroughly combed the area to search for the suspects.”

Theba urged witnesses and victims to file reports at the Johannesburg Central police station to provide more details for investigators.

He cautioned motorists to be vigilant, saying there has recently been a noticeable increase in highway incidents due to this month's high temperatures. 

“These conditions can lead drivers to let down their guard and open their windows under the assumption they are safe on the highway. This makes them more vulnerable to criminal activities. We strongly recommend motorists and passengers stay alert and cautious while in traffic.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

