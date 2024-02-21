South Africa

Have you seen this woman? Hawks seek attorney over RAF payment theft

Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela absconded while on R25,000 bail

21 February 2024 - 16:35 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks are looking for Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela, an attorney who skipped bail after she was arrested in 2022 in connection with the theft of an RAF payment.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks are looking for Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela, who skipped bail in September 2022 after being arrested for fraud and theft of a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payment. 

Mmela, 42, an attorney practising under Mmela and Associates, was appointed to help with a RAF claim on behalf of a child.

“The accused submitted the claim to RAF, the claim was processed, and payments were made into her trust account.

“The accused redirected the money to someone else’s account and claimed to have made the payments into the victim’s guardian account,” Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Thandi Tshabalala said. 

Mmela first appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on September 21 2022 and was released on R25,000 bail. The case was postponed to December 5 2022 for further investigation. She failed to appear on that date. 

Anyone with information should contact the investigator, W/O Zandile Mashaba, on 082 303 9880.

