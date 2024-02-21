.
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven co-accused are appearing in the Free State High Court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.
Case postponed to June 5.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and 7 accused back in court for pretrial hearing
.
