South Africa

WATCH | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and 7 accused back in court for pretrial hearing

21 February 2024 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven co-accused are appearing in the Free State High Court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

Case postponed to June 5.

