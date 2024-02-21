South Africa

KZN municipality assures residents cemeteries not running out of space

21 February 2024 - 15:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The uMngeni local municipality has dismissed claims and concerns that there is no space for the dead in Howick. Stock photo.
The uMngeni local municipality has dismissed claims and concerns that there is no space for the dead in Howick. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/oneinchpunch

The uMngeni municipality dismissed claims that there is no space for the dead in Howick, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.  

The municipality says there is ample burial space at one of its cemeteries which can handle an additional 8,000 burials.

Reports this week said Howick Cemetery had reached full capacity and the Lions River Cemetery was almost full.

This raised concerns about the financial implications it might have on residents who would have to travel long distances to access other burial sites.

The DA-run municipality said the reports were misleading. 

“The municipality assures residents there is ample burial space at the Curry's Post Cemetery. The cemetery can handle an additional 8,000 burial spaces. This is enough for the foreseeable future.”

It said cemeteries nearing capacity are those that started informally and have grown. 

The municipality took over management of these cemeteries after they had been established by communities. 

“In some cases, these community cemeteries are on traditional land or have encroached on private land. To ensure more burial space options in the future the municipality is identifying suitable land for additional cemeteries. Cemeteries must meet strict environmental standards to ensure groundwater is not contaminated and the soil can accommodate the deceased,” said the municipality.

Those requiring burial space can book at the municipal offices.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN municipality official arrested for power theft

A KwaZulu-Natal municipality official was arrested after allegedly leveraging her municipal position to repeatedly restore power after numerous ...
News
1 day ago

Zizi Kodwa thinks you should worry about old-age grants before dreaming of post-ANC future

In case the youth are unmoved by this prospect, the minister points out that the monthly R2,090 has helped households with the costs of childcare
News
20 hours ago

Wendy Mbatha and boyfriend in court over 'assault' of pregnant woman at Durban mall

Wendy Mbatha, influencer and sister of actress Nomzamo Mbatha, and her boyfriend Senzo Cele made a brief appearance in the Pinetown magistrate's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  2. Cops arrest eight zama zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies South Africa
  3. KZN municipality official arrested for power theft South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  5. Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA news

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024