South Africa

Municipal worker who defrauded RDP homeseekers gets house arrest

22 February 2024 - 22:09 By TimesLIVE
The court ordered Sylvia Nyandeni to repay the victims a portion of the money she stole from them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Mpumalanga municipal worker who defrauded two people seeking RDP houses out of R130,000 was on Wednesday sentenced to two years' house arrest and ordered to pay back a portion of the money she stole. 

 The Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court imposed the sentence on Sylvia Nyandeni, 41, after finding her guilty of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

“It is alleged that during October 2018, the accused was an employee of the Steve Tshwete local municipality and she defrauded two victims who were in need of houses.

“The accused misrepresented that she is authorised by the municipality to receive money for the low-cost houses that were to be built in Rockdale, Middelburg,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Thandi Tshabalala.

After the victims had been conned out of R130,000, the matter was reported to the Hawks she was arrested on July 23 2020.

The accused was sentenced to five years in jail for fraud and theft, wholly suspended for five years on condition she is not convicted of fraud or theft.

For money laundering, she was sentenced to 24 months' house arrest for the full duration of the correctional supervision. 

The accused was ordered to repay the victims R30,000 each. 

