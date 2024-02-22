South Africa

No bail for ‘wife killer’ Werner de Jager

22 February 2024 - 19:07 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Protesters line the entrance to the Amanztimtoti magistrate's court as Werner de Jager, who is accused of murdering his wife, pastor Liezel de Jager, walks past.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

It was a long day in the courtroom for Werner de Jager, accused of killing his wife, NG Suidkus senior pastor Liezel, as the prosecutor, his stand-in lawyer and an Amanzimtoti magistrate argued over media rights and recordings during a bail verdict hearing.

And it ended unsuccessfully as magistrate Zama Nyuswa denied him bail. 

De Jager, 35, appeared in the Amanzimtoti magistrate’s court on Thursday after he was arrested in connection with Liezel’s death outside their home after her morning run in October 2021. He also faces two fraud charges.

The bail verdict was delayed when Potchefstroom lawyer Huibre Lamprecht — standing in for De Jager’s lawyer Andre May — objected to SABC recording proceedings. 

Prosecutor Gayle Greyling argued for broadcasting rights saying it was in keeping with the principles of open justice.

“This would delay the matter even longer,” Lamprecht said.

The matter was stood down to allow the parties to adjourn to the magistrate’s chamber. During the engagement, however, it emerged Lamprecht had recorded the conversation which left Nyuswa fuming.

Eventually, Nyuswa granted the public broadcaster permission.

In her ruling, Nyuswa found that there were no exceptional circumstances to grant De Jager bail.

With De Jager not employed, the court felt his two minor children would not be prejudiced. She also took into account De Jager attempted suicide in 2022 in respect of the supervision of the children.

“It’s clear that if he is kept in custody, his children would not suffer,” said Nyuswa.

With regard to medical conditions raised in the bail application, she said he is receiving medication at Westville prison and it was clear that he was now stable. 

Nyuswa said it emerged on the day of Liezel’s death that her husband had tried to tamper with the crime scene by trying by trying to pull down her pants to create an impression of a sexual assault, instead of reporting the matter right away.

“Once the state gets the DNA results this would be evident,” said Nyuswa.

The couple were married in 2004 after meeting in 2003.

According to an affidavit submitted by the investigating officer, the murder was planned at least two months before the pastor’s death to cash in on proceeds of life insurance policies worth R3.9m. De Jager was said to be in debt.

De Jager has suffered a series of setbacks through the lengthy bail hearings which included his defence bid to have the matter be heard as a schedule 5 matter.

A diverse group of people packed the public gallery, including a few who were protesting outside the court before proceedings.

Joanne Herbst from Amanzimtoti-based NGO, Elders Voice said: “Most of our members have been left broken and are struggling to come to terms with the pastor’s death. It impacted us as a community. Where do our old people go to next?” she said.

Shortly after the ruling, De Jager indicated his intention to enlist legal aid. The matter has been adjourned to March 14 for legal aid.

The father of two girls was arrested in November by the cold case unit almost a year after his wife was found dead in her house.

TimesLIVE

