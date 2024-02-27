South Africa

Peanut butter suppliers given 14 days to test and report back on safety

27 February 2024 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of the toxin may lead to health complications like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of the toxin may lead to health complications like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Image: Supplied

All manufacturers of peanut butter products have been called on to test for aflatoxin, and to present their results to the National Consumer Commission within 14 days.

This comes after the recall of various peanut butter products earlier this month over concerns about the levels of the toxin. These include Pick n Pay No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, and certain batches of Dis-Chem's Lifestyle Food peanut butter. The latest recalls also affected Woolworths' peanut butter ice cream and certain Eat Naked products.

The consumer commission's notice this week affects all peanut butter, peanut butter-based products and products with peanuts, including but not limited to chocolates, sweets, cookies, ice cream, and peanut butter spreads.

Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission is concerned by this high rate of recalls.

“To understand this challenge better, the commission has issued a notice in terms of section 60 (2) (a) of the Consumer Protection Act to manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter. The notice requires suppliers to immediately conduct an urgent investigation, test their products for aflatoxin, and present their results to the commission within 14 days of receiving the notice. 

In addition to this, the NCC extends the same call to other suppliers of products with peanuts to also investigate and submit their results to the NCC.

“While investigating their products, manufacturers, importers, and retailers are urged to take immediate corrective measures where their products are found to be unsafe. These include removing the products from the shelves following the NCC’s product recall protocols, informing relevant regulators in the space, as well as notifying consumers,” Mabuza said.

The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of the toxin may lead to health complications such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shoppers breaking seals, letting air in, most likely cause of mouldy juice boxes

‘This looks like intestines or something. I’m disgusted and traumatised’
News
3 weeks ago

Sandton couple sue after recalled Gizzu power station catches fire in their home office

Peter Chang ordered an R8,000 Gizzu power station from online retailer Loot.co.za on March 13, unaware that on that day, the product’s Cape ...
News
2 months ago

Beating the budget blues: Five questions answered by experts

South Africans are buckling under financial stress, with annual consumer inflation jumping to 7.4% in June, from 6.5% in May, mainly driven by rising ...
News
1 year ago

Cooking the books: We tried these cookbooks so that you don't have to

Looking for gifts this festive season? One of these six books may be just what you're looking for, offering everything from al fresco dining ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capetonians earn more than R25m selling excess solar PV power to city South Africa
  2. Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice South Africa
  3. Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt news
  4. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  5. Student constable arrested on charge of raping colleague South Africa

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains