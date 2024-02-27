South Africa

‘Bogus doctor tried to solicit R700 bribe at Bara hospital’

27 February 2024 - 07:21 By TIMESLIVE
A woman apparently posing as a doctor was arrested while trying to solicit a bribe.
Image: Supplied

The Gauteng department of health has warned people against direct payments to healthcare workers at state facilities, after a “bogus” doctor was arrested over the weekend.

The incident happened at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Sunday, according to the department.

"[The woman was arrested] after they demanded that an escort to a patient pay R700 for the 'doctor' to assist the patient.

“The member of the public became suspicious when the [alleged] bogus doctor, who was wearing green scrubs with the name Dr Zulu imprinted on the uniform, advised her to meet at the pedestrian gate where the payment was to be made.

“The escort notified the security personnel who eventually apprehended the bogus doctor at the hospital’s pedestrian gate. When asked to produce her Health Professions Council of South Africa registration number and a Persal number by the security and facility management, she was unable to do so.”

A case was opened at Diepkloof police station and the woman appeared in the Orlando magistrate's court on Monday.

The department cautioned citizens “to be vigilant by not falling for such scams”.

“Healthcare workers in [public] facilities will never ask members of the public to pay them directly. If there are any fees payable in the hospital, this will be done at patient administration and an invoice will be issued to indicate exactly what the patient is paying for,” the department said.

