South Africa

Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as chief justice, replacing Zondo

Dumisani Zondi appointed deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal

27 February 2024 - 20:44
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated justice Mandisa Maya as the country's next chief justice.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated justice Mandisa Maya as the country's next chief justice.
Image: Alon Skuy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as the country’s next chief justice.

He has also nominated judge Dumisani Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The position of chief justice will become vacant on August 31 when justice Raymond Zondo's term ends. Zondo was appointed to the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term from September 1 2012 so his term ends on August 31.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said in terms of the constitution, Ramaphosa embarked on a process of consultation with the leaders of political parties represented in parliament and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to convey his nomination of Maya. 

Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of political parties in parliament to make submissions on the suitability or otherwise of Maya to hold the office of chief justice.

Maya has been deputy president and president of the SCA. 

Ramaphosa said Maya was first appointed as a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court in 2000.   She attained a BProc (University of Transkei); LLB (University of Natal); and LLM (Duke University, North Carolina, US) degrees as well as three LLD degrees (Honoraris) from the Universities of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela respectively.   

Ramaphosa also consulted the JSC, chaired by Zondo, to process his nomination of Zondi as deputy president of the SCA. 

The term of office of the current deputy president of the SCA, justice Xola Petse, will come to an end on July 10 when he reaches 70 and will be automatically discharged from office. 

Zondi holds a BJuris from the University of Fort Hare, an LLB from the University of Natal, as well as an LLM from Georgetown University in the US. 

The Presidency said after a successful career in practice, Zondi was appointed to the Western Cape bench in 2007. In 2011, he became a judge of the Competition Appeal Court. Zondi was elevated to the SCA in June 2014 and in 2022, he was appointed chair of the electoral court.

Ramaphosa invited the JSC to make submissions on Zondi’s suitability for the position. 

TimesLIVE 

Judicial conduct committee clears arms deal judges Seriti and Musi

Disciplinary processes for errors and misdirections committed while working as commissioners may deter judges from taking on commissions, says justice
News
1 month ago

ANC apologises for using deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya on campaign poster without consent

The ANC has apologised to the office of the chief justice after they were slammed for using deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya’s face on an election ...
Politics
3 months ago

Education remains a critical tool for meaningful human development: Maya

Education is a critical tool for self-advancement, meaningful human development and reshaping and developing communities, deputy chief justice ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice South Africa
  2. Capetonians earn more than R25m selling excess solar PV power to city South Africa
  3. Sars sues Sasfin for R4.9bn over unpaid taxes by former bank clients South Africa
  4. Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt news
  5. Student constable arrested on charge of raping colleague South Africa

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains