Ex-SANDF member’s HIV attempted murder case close to conclusion

28 February 2024 - 17:29 By TimesLIVE
Antoinette Ndishishi, whose former boyfriend allegedly infected her with HIV while knowing that he had the virus, told the court she wants to see the accused convicted and sentenced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The attempted murder and rape case against a former member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was on Wednesday postponed by the Pretoria magistrate’s court until April 16 for closing arguments.

The accused allegedly infected the complainant, his former partner Antoinette Ndishishi, with HIV around 2017, while knowing that he had the virus and withheld this from her. The private prosecution unit represents Ndishishi who has consented to being identified. 

The name of the accused is being withheld because the allegations relate to his health status and the matter is being heard in camera. 

In March 2022, when the trial started, the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

Ndishishi was called on Wednesday to testify to clarify aspects of her evidence. She said the trial, which started in March 2022, had taken its toll on her.

“I would like to see the accused convicted and sentenced and for this matter to be finalised. This trial has taken long, and it is emotionally draining. It is not a nice thing going to court. AfriForum and my family have been very supportive,” she said. 

The accused and Ndishishi were members of the SANDF when the alleged crimes were committed.

The AfriForum private prosecution unit became involved in 2018, when it forced the SANDF to provide the accused’s medical records that contained information relating to his HIV status dating back to 2007. The records proved the accused has, since 2007, been aware that he is HIV-positive.   

The unit said the SANDF’s refusal to provide these records resulted in the National Prosecuting Authority having to withdraw the case twice.

“Without the unit’s persistent pressure on the SANDF, the docket would not have contained sufficient evidence to finally prosecute the accused,” it said. 

