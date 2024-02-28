Motorsport

Verstappen says Horner is ‘very important’ to Red Bull’s success

28 February 2024 - 17:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Triple world champion Max Verstappen (right) acknowledged the importance of Red Bull boss Christian Horner to Formula One's dominant team.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen (right) acknowledged the importance of Red Bull boss Christian Horner to Formula One's dominant team.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Triple world champion Max Verstappen acknowledged the importance of Red Bull boss Christian Horner to Formula One’s dominant team as the sport waited on Wednesday for news about the Briton’s future at the helm.

An investigation into the conduct of Formula One’s longest serving team principal, and husband of former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, was announced this month after allegations by a female employee.

Horner has denied the undisclosed allegations and has continued to carry out his regular duties, including appearing at the team’s car launch and a news conference during preseason testing.

“I think he’s very important, otherwise he wouldn’t be in that position for such a long time,” Verstappen told reporters at the Sakhir circuit when asked how the situation might affect his title chances.

“Let’s say if your team boss disappears for whatever reason for one or two races, not much is going to happen, because everyone is in their role and they know what they have to do in the short-term.

“But it’s all about people management over time. And then of course things will start to be different, if one of the leaders starts to not be there any more.

“But we are not thinking like that ... we just trust the process that we are in as a team of course, to see what the outcome will be.”

Verstappen said he and the team, who won 21 of 22 races last season, were focused on performance and excited to start the season.

The 26-year-old Dutch driver is chasing his fourth successive championship.

Horner was due to return to the Gulf kingdom on Wednesday, with a decision from Red Bull Austria expected imminently, though the British-based team have no control over the process.

MORE:

Bahrain circuit finds concrete solution to its drain cover problem

Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work after loose covers halted last week's ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

WATCH | Max Verstappen and his RB20 vs the world's fastest drone

Think a humble camera drone can't keep up with a F1 car? A team of Dutch innovators are here to prove you wrong
Motoring
13 hours ago

F1 could handle more than 24 races, says ex-boss Szafnauer

Formula One's 2024 calendar has a record 24 races but former team boss Otmar Szafnauer reckons the limit could be some way off.
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared on charges of misconduct Motorsport
  2. This is what the new BMW 5 Series costs in South Africa New Models
  3. Verstappen says Horner is ‘very important’ to Red Bull’s success Motorsport
  4. GWM to launch new bakkies and Haval SUVs in South Africa New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains