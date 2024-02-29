Police have had no luck tracing who was responsible for breaking the back window of a black Maserati outside a restaurant 11 days ago on the Garden Route.
Twin Trees restaurant at Great Brak River shared details about the incident — and a R20,000 reward — on February 18.
“Someone shot at customers and cars in the parking lot with an object shooting alabasters [marbles] and one vehicle's back window was shot at. The alabasters have been submitted for possible fingerprints,” the venue said in a post on its Facebook page.
“We know there was a similar incident in the area and the culprits were apprehended and therefore we call on anyone to come forward with information that can help arrest the culprits.
“A reward of R20,000 is offered for information leading to positive prosecution.”
The back window of the Maserati was shattered.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed a malicious damage to property case was opened on February 18 and is under investigation.
“According to reports, the incident happened at a restaurant ... where a Maserati vehicle’s back window was damaged by a marble. It cannot be established at this time exactly what happened.
“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. All possible leads and information will be followed up. No possible suspect is identified yet,” he said.
Twin Trees owner Willem Schoeman told Netwerk24 the vehicle was owned by a local businessman who heard a “hellish explosion” when the window shattered. Repairs were expected to cost more than R100,000.
TimesLIVE
Maserati window 'shattered by marble shooter' sees police hunt for culprit
Image: 123RF/artzzz
Police have had no luck tracing who was responsible for breaking the back window of a black Maserati outside a restaurant 11 days ago on the Garden Route.
Twin Trees restaurant at Great Brak River shared details about the incident — and a R20,000 reward — on February 18.
“Someone shot at customers and cars in the parking lot with an object shooting alabasters [marbles] and one vehicle's back window was shot at. The alabasters have been submitted for possible fingerprints,” the venue said in a post on its Facebook page.
“We know there was a similar incident in the area and the culprits were apprehended and therefore we call on anyone to come forward with information that can help arrest the culprits.
“A reward of R20,000 is offered for information leading to positive prosecution.”
The back window of the Maserati was shattered.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed a malicious damage to property case was opened on February 18 and is under investigation.
“According to reports, the incident happened at a restaurant ... where a Maserati vehicle’s back window was damaged by a marble. It cannot be established at this time exactly what happened.
“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. All possible leads and information will be followed up. No possible suspect is identified yet,” he said.
Twin Trees owner Willem Schoeman told Netwerk24 the vehicle was owned by a local businessman who heard a “hellish explosion” when the window shattered. Repairs were expected to cost more than R100,000.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Motorists may claim for pothole damage to their vehicles
WENDY KNOWLER | Renting a car? Get to the bottom of it before the waiver wavers
Ship happens: you lost your Lambo on a burning boat — now what?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos