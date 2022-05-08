IN YOUR CORNER
WENDY KNOWLER | Renting a car? Get to the bottom of it before the waiver wavers
Consumers have no idea just how financially catastrophic renting a car can be if things go wrong
08 May 2022 - 17:44
Many companies don’t understand or respect the role of the media and so don’t feel compelled to respond to media queries about their operations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.