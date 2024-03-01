South Africa

Jeffreys Bay councillor wounded as gunmen open fire at municipal offices

01 March 2024 - 07:26 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jeffreys Bay councillor Jaques Alexander was attacked by gunmen in the town's main road.
Jeffreys Bay councillor Jaques Alexander was attacked by gunmen in the town's main road.
Image: Jaques Alexander on Facebook

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Jeffreys Bay councillor Jaques Alexander in the town's main road on Thursday, the municipality said.

Alexander, who serves as a member of the mayoral committee for corporate and communication services and as DA ward councillor, was shot outside the Kouga municipality main building in Da Gama Road.

“Councillor Alexander has been transported to hospital in Port Elizabeth and is reported to be in stable condition,” the municipality said.

“We express our gratitude to the local police service, Kouga law enforcement and local security companies for their swift response to the distressing situation. Their efficient efforts led to the apprehension of the suspects in less than 45 minutes after the incident occurred.”

Alexander was shot in the back, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“At about 3.45pm, when the councillor, aged 49, was parking his vehicle in the street, a Ford Laser passed him and two suspects alighted and fired shots at him. He sustained multiple injuries in his back.

“The two suspects ran in different directions but were swiftly arrested by police.

“The suspects' vehicle was immediately circulated and was pulled over while speeding in Da Gama Street. Two were apprehended by Jeffreys Bay law enforcement officials in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

“A 9mm firearm was recovered in a yard,” she said.

Four suspects aged between 26 and 40 have been detained on charges of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Wrong place, wrong time as taxi full of schoolchildren gets caught up in political hit

Taxi driver says he is devastated after one of three kids shot later died in hospital
News
3 weeks ago

Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’

Teboho Joala and his protector died in the assassination-style shooting.
News
1 month ago

Killers snuffed out life of ‘DA councillor, a human, a man, a father in the community of Howick’

Family and friends pin their hopes on vital video footage which may lead police to the gunmen after the councillor reported a death threat
News
2 months ago

Political killings to be addressed in KZN before elections: safety MEC

KZN transport and community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka is worried about a noticeable upsurge in political violence in the KwaNongoma municipality since ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R1.3m spent for Mama Joy, Botha Msila Rugby World Cup visit South Africa
  2. eThekwini municipality gets interdict to stop workers causing 'mayhem' South Africa
  3. IN PICS | SAPS head office evacuated after being declared ‘unfit for human use’ South Africa
  4. Victory for Joburg city employees whose contracts were rescinded South Africa
  5. Three dead, including student, in drive-by shooting in Braamfontein South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court