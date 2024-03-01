Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Jeffreys Bay councillor Jaques Alexander in the town's main road on Thursday, the municipality said.
Alexander, who serves as a member of the mayoral committee for corporate and communication services and as DA ward councillor, was shot outside the Kouga municipality main building in Da Gama Road.
“Councillor Alexander has been transported to hospital in Port Elizabeth and is reported to be in stable condition,” the municipality said.
“We express our gratitude to the local police service, Kouga law enforcement and local security companies for their swift response to the distressing situation. Their efficient efforts led to the apprehension of the suspects in less than 45 minutes after the incident occurred.”
Alexander was shot in the back, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“At about 3.45pm, when the councillor, aged 49, was parking his vehicle in the street, a Ford Laser passed him and two suspects alighted and fired shots at him. He sustained multiple injuries in his back.
“The two suspects ran in different directions but were swiftly arrested by police.
“The suspects' vehicle was immediately circulated and was pulled over while speeding in Da Gama Street. Two were apprehended by Jeffreys Bay law enforcement officials in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.
“A 9mm firearm was recovered in a yard,” she said.
Four suspects aged between 26 and 40 have been detained on charges of attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Jeffreys Bay councillor wounded as gunmen open fire at municipal offices
Image: Jaques Alexander on Facebook
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Jeffreys Bay councillor Jaques Alexander in the town's main road on Thursday, the municipality said.
Alexander, who serves as a member of the mayoral committee for corporate and communication services and as DA ward councillor, was shot outside the Kouga municipality main building in Da Gama Road.
“Councillor Alexander has been transported to hospital in Port Elizabeth and is reported to be in stable condition,” the municipality said.
“We express our gratitude to the local police service, Kouga law enforcement and local security companies for their swift response to the distressing situation. Their efficient efforts led to the apprehension of the suspects in less than 45 minutes after the incident occurred.”
Alexander was shot in the back, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“At about 3.45pm, when the councillor, aged 49, was parking his vehicle in the street, a Ford Laser passed him and two suspects alighted and fired shots at him. He sustained multiple injuries in his back.
“The two suspects ran in different directions but were swiftly arrested by police.
“The suspects' vehicle was immediately circulated and was pulled over while speeding in Da Gama Street. Two were apprehended by Jeffreys Bay law enforcement officials in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.
“A 9mm firearm was recovered in a yard,” she said.
Four suspects aged between 26 and 40 have been detained on charges of attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Wrong place, wrong time as taxi full of schoolchildren gets caught up in political hit
Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’
Killers snuffed out life of ‘DA councillor, a human, a man, a father in the community of Howick’
Political killings to be addressed in KZN before elections: safety MEC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos