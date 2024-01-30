Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’

“We interacted regularly during events of the ANC, meetings and rallies. We started being friends within that context and working together quite a lot,” said Yabo
“He was very intelligent, studious and diligent. He was very kind and considerate. He never fought with people. He was your peacemaker.”
Yabo said Joala was married with three children.
Joala joined Rand Water in 2019 as general manager for communications and stakeholder management. He was appointed to his current position in 2021.
The DA in Johannesburg said it was “shocked and appalled” by the “assassin-style” shooting.
“While details of the incident are unknown, the horrifying manner in which the shooting took place is cause for alarm. That such a heinous crime could occur, with young children in the firing line, underscores the alarming rate of crime and violence within our communities,” said DA shadow MMC for public safety Michael Sun.
The Gauteng department of education said it would provide “psychosocial support to all affected schools to provide necessary trauma counselling”.
A manhunt for the shooters has been launched. No arrests have been made yet.
