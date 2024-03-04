South Africa

Medical equipment and meds in car boot: Mpumalanga doctor arrested

04 March 2024 - 08:32
An Mpumalanga doctor spent the weekend behind bars for allegedly stealing medication and medical equipment from a government hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A 31-year-old female medical doctor is expected to appear at the Middleburg magistrate's court on Monday after allegedly stealing medication and medical equipment valued at an estimated R50,000.  

The doctor spent the weekend behind bars in Mpumalanga after her arrest on Friday afternoon. 

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said the doctor's vehicle was searched by security personnel when she left a government hospital.

"Medications and medical equipment were found concealed in the boot. The doctor could not explain why the government properties were in her car," said Nkosi. 

Police were summoned and the doctor was arrested for allegedly stealing from the hospital.

