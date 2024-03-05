South Africa

Wits university boosts security after Braam shootings

05 March 2024 - 09:05 By TIMESLIVE
Three people were killed in a shooting that took place in Braamfontein last week, one of them a student from the University of Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Extra patrol vehicles and security guards are being deployed around student residences and campuses by the University of the Witwatersrand, after last week's shooting in Braamfontein.

A student from the University of Johannesburg was killed by a stray bullet when two taxi officials were shot dead in a parked vehicle. Another UJ student was wounded.

Wits Campus Protection Services has appointed a team to liaise with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, South African Police Service, Braamfontein Improvement District and other entities, to work together to increase security in the area, which is highly populated by students.

“In the immediate vicinity, additional vehicles have been deployed to both the Braamfontein and Parktown campuses, and additional guards have been posted at the Jan Smuts Avenue, Jorissen and Yale Road entrances. In Parktown, additional security has been deployed at Blackwood Avenue, St Andrews Road and the Wits Junction residence complex,” CPS said.

“The team also has access to cameras along the perimeter of the university, and will collate and analyse crime statistics to better deploy resources collectively.”

TimesLIVE

