South Africa

13 arrested in eThekwini municipality strike in court for public violence

06 March 2024 - 14:11 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some of the eThekwini municipality workers arrested for violating a court order preventing them from striking appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.
Some of the eThekwini municipality workers arrested for violating a court order preventing them from striking appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Thirteen eThekwini municipal employees will remain in custody until their bail application next week while the state verifies their background.

The employees were arrested on Monday outside municipal offices on Electron Road, where they were allegedly part of a group of more than 1,000 who burnt trees, forced other municipal employees out of offices and damaged the gate in the wildcat strike.

They appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of public violence and tampering and damaging infrastructure.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender asked for the matter to be adjourned for the state to profile and verify the background of the accused.

Defence lawyer Xolani Mthembu did not oppose the state’s request but pointed out the accused had already been in custody for two days and had provided their details.

13 municipal workers arrested after violent eThekwini strikes

Thirteen municipal employees are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday after violent strikes in eThekwini.
News
1 day ago

Govender said their request was to confirm if all the accused were municipal workers.

“The state is aware they have been detained for the past two days but because of the chaos [in the strike] the state needs to determine whether they were all employed by eThekwini municipality,” he said.

The state asked for the matter to be set down for next week with the formal bail application.

The accused were remanded until their bail application on March 13 and 14, where the state will oppose bail.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union confirmed the 13 accused belong to their union but refused to comment after Wednesday's proceedings.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gloves off as big guns arrest 'treasonous' striking eThekwini workers

Arrests have been made against “treasonous” eThekwini municipality workers engaged in an illegal strike as the Justice Crime Prevention and Security ...
News
2 days ago

eThekwini acts against workers for damaging infrastructure, as residents left without water and lights

The eThekwini municipality said it has acted against workers for participating in an illegal strike which has left ratepayers without water and ...
News
4 days ago

eThekwini municipality gets interdict to stop workers causing 'mayhem'

South African Municipal Workers' Union shop stewards and members who embarked on what was described as a “violent” unprotected strike this week have ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police respond to alleged hostage incident at Durban fast-food outlet South Africa
  2. Eswatini prosecutor asks to keep cellphones of AKA murder suspects South Africa
  3. Cops question two women and two men over missing Joslin Smith South Africa
  4. 13 municipal workers arrested after violent eThekwini strikes South Africa
  5. Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials