South Africa

Durban police pounce on warehouse 'producing illicit alcohol', man arrested

08 March 2024 - 21:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man arrested at this warehouse in Verulam on Thursday could not account for the ethanol found at the premises manufacturing illegal alcohol.
The man arrested at this warehouse in Verulam on Thursday could not account for the ethanol found at the premises manufacturing illegal alcohol.
Image: SAPS

Durban police arrested a 64-year-old man on Friday at a warehouse in Verulam where illicit alcohol was allegedly being produced.

He faces charges of operating an illegal micro distillery, unlawful possession of ethanol and contravening the Liquor Act. 

Police arrested the man after receiving information about a group of people allegedly manufacturing illicit alcohol at a warehouse at in Ottawa, Verulam. 

When police visited the warehouse they found several drums containing ethanol. 

The owner failed to account for why he had so much ethanol. Police arrested the man and seized 12,000 litres of ethanol with an estimated value of R1m. 

EThekwini district commissioner Maj-Gen Makhozazana Victoria Kheswa commended the good team work in removing dangerous substances used to make illegal alcohol, which she said could harm potential consumers. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE

IN PICS | Counterfeit goods being smuggled between SA and Zimbabwe intercepted

Border police have seized counterfeit items and an inflatable boat suspected of being used for illegal Limpopo River crossings between Zimbabwe and ...
News
3 days ago

Tommy Mthombeni appointed Gauteng police commissioner

Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has been appointed as Gauteng police commissioner and Maj-Gen Maropeng Johanna Mamothethi as divisional commissioner ...
News
1 week ago

Safa offices raided by the Hawks over loss of R1.3m linked to Jordaan

The SA Football Association (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg, were raided by the serious commercial crime investigation unit, a division ...
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi South Africa
  3. 'If you play, you'll pay': Criminal charges laid against restaurant group for ... South Africa
  4. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  5. AfriForum seeks clarity on six-month closure of Lesotho water tunnel South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'