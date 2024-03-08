South Africa

Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident in Pretoria

08 March 2024 - 19:40 By TimesLIVE
These are some of the eight suspects police arrested following the robbery of a diplomat in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS

Police arrested eight suspects shortly after a female diplomat was robbed of her handbag and other belongings in Pretoria on Friday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng police believe they may have broken the back of a syndicate behind the spate of car remote jamming incidents where victims’ vehicles are jammed and their personal belongings stolen.

Mathe said police responded swiftly after suspects travelling in a white Toyota Corolla and a white Ford Ranger blocked the diplomat’s vehicle at the corners of Burnet and Festival streets in Pretoria at about 2pm.

“Police gave chase and traced four suspects along the N1 while the other four suspects were followed to Ultra City Shell garage in Midrand,” Mathe said. 

All eight suspects were arrested and found to be in possession of a firearm, three cellphones and three vehicle jammers.

She said investigations were under way to determine if the suspects are linked to other armed robberies and car remote jamming incidents.

 TimesLIVE 

