Stay vigilant: Tracker reveals why fleet crime is on the rise in SA

Regrettably, crime aimed at online deliveries proves highly lucrative, whether the objective is acquiring the delivered goods, seizing cash or devices carried by drivers, or commandeering the delivery vehicle.

Where the hijacked loads have been reported to Tracker, 81% of these were fast moving consumable goods (FMCG) including alcohol, clothing, groceries, couriered parcels through online sales platforms, homeware and medication.

While vehicle-related crime in SA is often planned, premeditated and systematic, local criminals are also taking advantage of the darkness afforded by load-shedding and, in some cases, are even luring their victims by placing an online order.

Certain Gauteng routes remain notorious hotspots for fleet vehicle crime including the N12, R24/R21, R23 and N3 corridors.

Criminals use various tactics including “blue light gangs”, who deceive victims with unmarked vehicles and impersonate law enforcement officers. Vehicle sabotage, where key features are tampered with during a routine truck stop so that drivers pull over later to inspect warning signals, is another method. Broken-down car scams, forced stops and diversions are among other common strategies used to hijack vehicles.

Driver collusion with criminals may even pose a challenge, emphasising the importance of thorough background checks and robust organisational policies to deter insider threats.

These robberies are likely to affect drivers, customers, e-commerce and logistics businesses and, ultimately, the economy. The more these incidents occur, the more likely the reputation regarding the safety and reliability of online deliveries will suffer, which could deter people from buying online.

What the rise in fleet crime means for businesses

The economic impact of fleet crimes extends beyond immediate losses for businesses. The loss of valuable cargo can disrupt supply chains, leading to delays in delivery schedules and increased costs for both businesses and consumers.

Moreover, delivery costs and insurance premiums for fleet vehicles may rise in response to higher levels of crime, adding further financial strain on businesses operating in high-risk areas.

In addition to direct financial losses, fleet crime can also have broader implications for the economy. Reduced confidence in the safety and reliability of transport networks may deter investment and economic growth, particularly in sectors reliant on efficient logistics operations.

Furthermore, the illicit proceeds from fleet crime may fuel other criminal activities, perpetuating a cycle of insecurity and instability in affected communities.

Mitigation of fleet vehicle crime

Continued advancements in technology offer viable solutions to enhance fleet security. Artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) dashcams use facial recognition and live monitoring features via a dual camera system to detect both unauthorised cab access as well as external hazards around the vehicle. Control centres can be automatically alerted in real time, offering fleet managers a live look-in service, potentially preventing vehicle or cargo theft through tracking and theft retrieval services.

In addition to AI dashcams, leveraging vehicle telematics can provide valuable insights for route optimisation and incident management. Real-time tracking, analytics and interactive dashboards empower fleet managers to make informed decisions and mitigate risks effectively.

Furthermore, incorporating safety features such as in-cab assist buttons for drivers, impact detection paired with emergency services dispatch, the ability for drivers to share their journeys with fleet managers, theft retrieval services, cargo door sensors and on-demand armed response capabilities can further bolster fleet security. Trailer tracking units also aid in cargo recovery efforts, minimising losses in the event of theft or hijacking.

As criminals continue to innovate, a multifaceted approach tailored to specific operational environments and risk factors is essential. While technology offers valuable tools, it must also complement comprehensive organisational strategies to ensure protection against fleet crime.