Man with fatal stab wounds discovered in car in Jane Furse

Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of murder after the discovery of an unidentified man's body with stab wounds inside a motor vehicle on Marulaneng Road in Jane Furse on Wednesday night.

The grey Nissan NP200 was parked with its hazard lights on, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“The victim had sustained stab wounds to his lower body, as confirmed by emergency personnel who pronounced him dead at the scene,” he said.

“ Live ammunition was discovered but the murder weapon has not yet been recovered,” Ledwaba said.

An investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Ledwaba said: “Anyone with information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects is urged to contact Det-Commander Capt Mkhwanazi at 082 3199 526 or reach out to the Crime Stop hotline at 0860010111 the nearest police station or the MySAPS App.”

TimesLIVE