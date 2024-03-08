Despite Pretoria's declared neutrality, perceived close ties between Russia and South Africa, an important US trading partner in Africa, have ruffled feathers in Washington.
US treasury’s No 2, Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week
US deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo will visit South Africa next week, where he will seek to advance the economic relationship between the two countries while ties have been marked by tensions.
A spokesperson said Adeyemo will discuss issues such as illicit finance, clean energy transition, investment in young entrepreneurs and leaders, work against wildlife trafficking and US sanctions during his visit.
He will meet government counterparts, business leaders and students, among others, on the trip from March 11 to 15, the spokesperson said. The trip will include visits to Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
The trip comes as relations between Washington and South Africa have been marked by tensions over the past two years.
In the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, US and European officials have attempted to rally opposition to Moscow's actions among African governments. Most African states, however, have shied away from taking sides.
Despite Pretoria's declared neutrality, perceived close ties between Russia and South Africa, an important US trading partner in Africa, have ruffled feathers in Washington.
The US and its allies have imposed sanctions on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, including against its military industrial base, financial sector and President Vladimir Putin.
Adeyemo will discuss sanctions while on the trip, the spokesperson said, including recent changes to the Zimbabwe sanctions programme.
Further straining relations, South Africa has been among the most outspoken critics of Israel's offensive in Gaza.
In a case before the International Court of Justice, South Africa has accused Israel of state-led genocide in the Palestinian enclave, a charge Washington has denounced as baseless.
While in South Africa, Adeyemo will meet government counterparts and on Thursday will attend an inter-agency meeting on countering illicit finance, the spokesperson said.
He will also attend a round-table with government officials, the private sector and NGO participants on work against wildlife trafficking.
The US treasury department and South Africa's National Treasury last year agreed to form a task force to step up efforts to halt illegal trade in wildlife, announced by treasury secretary Janet Yellen during a visit to the country.
The group, intended to boost information sharing and strengthen controls to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, held its first meeting in June.
Adeyemo will also visit students, participants in a youth employment accelerator, entrepreneurs and business leaders as he seeks to focus on investment in the next generation of South Africans, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said engagement with South Africa's Treasury is important to Washington, with the US standing as the country's third-largest trading partner.
