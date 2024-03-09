Only by working together can we defeat crime, says new Gauteng police boss
Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says all spheres of government have to work together to fight crime
09 March 2024 - 11:00
Newly appointed Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni believes that only through community involvement and working together with the rest of government can crime be defeated in the country's economic hub. ..
