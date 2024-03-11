Tropical low-pressure storm with severe rain expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal could be affected by a tropical low-pressure system causing severe rainfall and wind between Tuesday and Thursday.
According to the service, a weak tropical low-pressure system is positioned in the Mozambique channel, between Mozambique and Madagascar.
Tropical lows are known for having lower wind speeds than tropical cyclones but can bring severe thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain.
Saws said during the past week. the system has drifted slowly around the eastern and southern parts of the Mozambique channel region, causing heavy thunder and downpours over the eastern coastline of Madagascar.
“Thus far surface winds associated with the system have not been particularly strong or damaging. In the days ahead, however, the system is expected to deepen and intensify. At this stage the primary regions at risk are the southern coastal regions of Mozambique, southwards of Beira,” said Saws.
It said while the eastern parts of South Africa are not expected to be directly affected, residents living in the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for windy and rainy weather.
Saws said it will continue to monitor developments and will issue updates as required.
