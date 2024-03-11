South Africa

Tropical low-pressure storm with severe rain expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN

11 March 2024 - 10:39
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Residents living in the the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for windy, rainy weather between Tuesday and Thursday this week. File photo.
Residents living in the the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for windy, rainy weather between Tuesday and Thursday this week. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal could be affected by a tropical low-pressure system causing severe rainfall and wind between Tuesday and Thursday. 

According to the service, a weak tropical low-pressure system is positioned in the Mozambique channel, between Mozambique and Madagascar. 

Tropical lows are known for having lower wind speeds than tropical cyclones but can bring severe thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain. 

Saws said during the past week. the system has drifted slowly around the eastern and southern parts of the Mozambique channel region, causing heavy thunder and downpours over the eastern coastline of Madagascar. 

“Thus far surface winds associated with the system have not been particularly strong or damaging. In the days ahead, however, the system is expected to deepen and intensify. At this stage the primary regions at risk are the southern coastal regions of Mozambique, southwards of Beira,” said Saws.

It said while the eastern parts of South Africa are not expected to be directly affected, residents living in the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace for windy and rainy weather.

Saws said it will continue to monitor developments and will issue updates as required.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Shacks blown away, trees uprooted as storm wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Multiple shacks and houses were destroyed and trees uprooted in a storm that ripped through parts of Tshwane on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Heavy rain causes chaos in Durban

Motorists have been warned to drive with caution after one person was killed and several others seriously injured in crashes caused by heavy rains ...
News
3 weeks ago

Heatwave alert for Gauteng

Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) has noted temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal are expected to rise to 37ºC.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents South Africa
  2. Eskom announces load-shedding update for the week South Africa
  3. SA toddler born to mother arrested for drug trafficking in Senegal repatriated South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'