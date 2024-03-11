The trial of the suspects accused of murdering Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The defence is expected to continue with closing arguments in the trial within a trial concerning the admissibility of alleged confessions by some of the accused.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court
Courtesy of SABC
