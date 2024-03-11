South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court

11 March 2024 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
The trial of the suspects accused of murdering Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The defence is expected to continue with closing arguments in the trial within a trial concerning the admissibility of alleged confessions by some of the accused.

Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses

The first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, has brought an application to have his case reopened in the trial within ...
News
1 week ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
1 month ago

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
1 month ago
