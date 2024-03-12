Exclusive property in Mpumalanga mountains set for auction on April 11
Vleissentraal Properties presents an expansive estate in rural Dullstroom, featuring a boutique hotel and nine-hole golf course seamlessly integrated into a working cattle farm
Nestled amid the breathtaking mountain valleys of Mpumalanga, a hidden gem awaits its next owner. On April 11, an extraordinary property spanning 1,483ha in rural Dullstroom will be auctioned online by Vleissentraal Properties.
Located along the tranquil banks of the Hoppe River, this property boasts an idyllic setting with lush gardens and two magnificent waterfalls cascading gently into the river below. The landscape is adorned with no fewer than 10 fountains, adding to the enchanting ambience of this pristine sanctuary.
At the heart of this expansive estate lies a boutique hotel and an exquisite nine-hole golf course, seamlessly integrated into a working cattle farm. The farm, sprawling across 82ha of arable land, supports a variety of agricultural activities including pastures for grazing and cultivation. An additional 32 camps cater to the needs of cattle and sheep, ensuring efficient management of livestock.
Accompanying the main farmhouse are four additional residences and six staff houses, providing ample accommodation for residents and employees alike. The property is equipped with essential amenities including cattle handling facilities, a cold room and a piggery, facilitating the smooth operation of agricultural endeavours.
The boutique hotel offers seven impeccably designed suites, each exuding elegance and comfort. Guests can indulge in ultimate relaxation at the on-site spa house, while the glass-enclosed restaurant treats them to panoramic views of the riverine bush as they savour delectable cuisine.
For enthusiasts of the gentleman's game, the nine-hole golf course presents a captivating challenge amid stunning natural surroundings. With 18 tees and an array of water features and bunkers, the course promises an exhilarating experience for golfers of all skill levels. As players navigate the fairways, they may encounter the diverse wildlife that calls this estate home including sable, springbok and impala, adding a unique dimension to the golfing experience.
Beyond its commercial and recreational offerings, the property boasts an unrivalled natural landscape, teeming with indigenous flora and fauna. The African bushveld is alive with the melodies of birdsong and sightings of wildlife are commonplace, creating an immersive experience in the heart of nature.
With the hotel and golf course occupying 30ha of the land, the remaining expanse offers endless possibilities for expansion and development. Whether you envision a private retreat, an eco-friendly resort or a sustainable agricultural enterprise, the potential for realising your dreams is boundless within this pristine canvas.
As the auction date of April 11 approaches, anticipation mounts for the unveiling of this extraordinary property to discerning investors and enthusiasts alike. For those seeking a harmonious blend of luxury, natural beauty and opportunity, this estate represents a rare and coveted proposition in the enchanting landscapes of Mpumalanga.
Visit the Vleissentraal Properties website to view additional photos of the property or get in touch with one of company's real estate agents.
Interested parties are invited to register to participate in the online auction, which is taking place from 12pm to 1pm on April 11, by creating an account on the Vleissentraal Properties auction app.
