Exclusive property in Mpumalanga mountains set for auction on April 11

Nestled amid the breathtaking mountain valleys of Mpumalanga, a hidden gem awaits its next owner. On April 11, an extraordinary property spanning 1,483ha in rural Dullstroom will be auctioned online by Vleissentraal Properties.

Located along the tranquil banks of the Hoppe River, this property boasts an idyllic setting with lush gardens and two magnificent waterfalls cascading gently into the river below. The landscape is adorned with no fewer than 10 fountains, adding to the enchanting ambience of this pristine sanctuary.

At the heart of this expansive estate lies a boutique hotel and an exquisite nine-hole golf course, seamlessly integrated into a working cattle farm. The farm, sprawling across 82ha of arable land, supports a variety of agricultural activities including pastures for grazing and cultivation. An additional 32 camps cater to the needs of cattle and sheep, ensuring efficient management of livestock.