BHEKISISA WATCH | Why some parents are led to think e-cigarettes are healthy (they’re not)

12 March 2024 - 09:58 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
Tshweu Mosedi thought cigarettes were cool because his hip-and-happening brother-in-law smoked. But an awful experience with tobacco made him think again.

Now he’s an anti-tobacco activist who speaks out about the dangers of smoking. He’s also attended parliament’s public hearings on the Tobacco Bill to explain why communities like his need it to become law. 

“We are not saying tobacco should be banned,” says Tshweu Mosedi. He supports the new Tobacco Bill that will restrict vape marketing and sales.

Vaping is a growing problem where he lives and he thinks the bill will keep e-cigarettes away from young people. But he’s worried that people he believes are being paid to oppose the bill could slow its progress.

The Health Beat team meets Mosedi in Katlehong on Joburg’s East Rand, where fruity flavours and flashy adverts have tricked youngsters and parents into believing e-cigarettes are healthy.

Come along with us to Katlehong where Health Beat finds out that parents are so misinformed about vapes they buy them as gifts for their children.

Authors: Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke & Thatego Mashabela

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

