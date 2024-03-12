South Africa

Police deplore rape of girl, 3, allegedly by boys aged nine

12 March 2024 - 08:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A social worker will assist in the investigation into the rape of a girl aged three.
A social worker will assist in the investigation into the rape of a girl aged three.
Image: Alaister Russell

Limpopo police are investigating the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl, who was allegedly accosted while playing with other children.

Medical tests proved she had been sexually abused.

The alleged perpetrators are two nine-year-old boys.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe is appalled.

“Youngsters are being sexualised more frequently and are abused by both adults and other children.

“It is imperative for parents to give their children more attention and to constantly guard their future and the things they are exposed to,” Hadebe said.

The alleged rape took place at a village near Sibasa in Thohoyandou on Saturday, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

“As per the account provided by the victim's mother, the young girl was playing with other children before returning home experiencing discomfort in her private areas. She confided in her mother about the pain and disclosed that she had been raped by two boys during play.

“The mother promptly sought medical assistance and a subsequent examination by a doctor confirmed the harrowing act.”

The case is under investigation by the specialised family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“Given the delicate nature of the case involving minors as both the victim and the alleged perpetrators, the engagement of a probation officer and social worker has been initiated to provide necessary support and intervention.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two life sentences for man who raped 11-month-old daughter

The Pretoria high court on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man who raped and attempted to murder his 11-month-old daughter last year to two life terms.
News
3 days ago

Three bodies found believed to be siblings kidnapped by their father

The decomposed bodies of three children believed to be those of siblings who were kidnapped by their father in December were discovered in an open ...
News
6 days ago

Woman accused of stuffing four-year-old in a luggage bag appears in court

A Soweto resident who allegedly drugged four-year-old Keeya Mbulawa and stuffed her in a luggage bag appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on ...
News
1 week ago

High rates of sexual crimes against girls, boys more likely to be victims of murder and assault: study

Safe communities are directly related to socio-economic development and equality but children are exposed to high levels of violent crime, a Stats ...
News
2 weeks ago

Row over ‘morally corrupt’ political interference in Joshlin investigation

McKenzie says he was trying to help nab the culprits by ensuring they did not abscond.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  2. Tropical low-pressure storm with severe rain expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo ... South Africa
  3. Judge to rule on alleged confessions in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  4. Bodies of 4-year-old girl and her father found hanging from roof beams South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens