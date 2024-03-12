Police deplore rape of girl, 3, allegedly by boys aged nine

Limpopo police are investigating the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl, who was allegedly accosted while playing with other children.
Medical tests proved she had been sexually abused.
The alleged perpetrators are two nine-year-old boys.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe is appalled.
“Youngsters are being sexualised more frequently and are abused by both adults and other children.
“It is imperative for parents to give their children more attention and to constantly guard their future and the things they are exposed to,” Hadebe said.
The alleged rape took place at a village near Sibasa in Thohoyandou on Saturday, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
“As per the account provided by the victim's mother, the young girl was playing with other children before returning home experiencing discomfort in her private areas. She confided in her mother about the pain and disclosed that she had been raped by two boys during play.
“The mother promptly sought medical assistance and a subsequent examination by a doctor confirmed the harrowing act.”
The case is under investigation by the specialised family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
“Given the delicate nature of the case involving minors as both the victim and the alleged perpetrators, the engagement of a probation officer and social worker has been initiated to provide necessary support and intervention.”
Image: Alaister Russell
