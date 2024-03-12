South Africa

POLL | Are you in your partner’s will?

12 March 2024 - 12:50 By TimesLIVE
Are you included in your partner's will? File photo.
Image: 123RF/ZIMMYTWS 

Being left out of a loved one's will has led to many legal fights as people feel they have a right to inherit a portion of the deceased's estate.

A South African woman is deadlocked in a two-year legal battle for an inheritance to which she believes she is entitled after her partner, a wealthy Swiss businessman, died in 2020 without including her in his will.

Hans Dieter Fuchs, 69, died in a Swiss hospital in 2020 after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Pearl Walsh, 50, claims she was Fuchs' life partner at the time, but the beneficiaries of his will and his trustees are denying her the inheritance she said she was promised by her late “life partner”. 

“We met eight years prior to us starting our relationship officially in 2016. We had a brief split when we both dated other people, but we got back together,” Walsh told TimesLIVE Premium.

She claimed Fuchs proposed to her after her birthday party on November 29 2019 “after he asked his Swiss tax lawyer to register me as his life partner on the tax system in Switzerland”.

