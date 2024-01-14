Hands off your abused wife’s government pension, judge tells dad
Divorce decree says abusive man should lose financial benefits of marriage
14 January 2024 - 00:00
A husband accused of abusing his wife and four children and failing to contribute to household expenses, instead giving money to his church, has not been allowed to claim half of his wife’s R7m government pension. ..
