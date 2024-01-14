News

Hands off your abused wife’s government pension, judge tells dad

Divorce decree says abusive man should lose financial benefits of marriage

14 January 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A husband accused of abusing his wife and four children and failing to contribute to household expenses, instead giving money to his church, has not been allowed to claim half of his wife’s R7m government pension. ..

